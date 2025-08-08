Enter To Win A Pair Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Tickets!

Lynyrd Skynyrd comes home for a benefit concert

Southern rock legends and hometown icons Lynyrd Skynyrd return to Jacksonville for a powerful, one-night-only concert: Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue. With special guest The Curt Towne Band. This special benefit event will raise funds and awareness for St. Michael’s Soldiers, supporting the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

This concert marks a meaningful homecoming for the band as they take the stage in support of a cause close to their hearts. The night will blend iconic music, hometown pride, and heartfelt purpose — rallying the Jacksonville community around service, sacrifice, and giving back. Proceeds will benefit St. Michael’s Soldiers.

