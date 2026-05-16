Enter Your Sign of Summer Keywords!

Signs of Summer

Congratulations! You found one of the hidden Sign of Summer symbols! Throughout the event, there are 8 hidden symbols and matching keywords waiting to be discovered. Each time you find a symbol, scan the QR code and enter the keyword on this page to unlock another entry in the scavenger hunt.

The more keywords you find, the closer you get to completing the challenge. Participants who successfully discover and submit all 8 keywords will be entered for a chance to win free tickets to Universal Orlando!

Keep exploring the event, stay alert for hidden symbols, and don’t forget to check every corner, you never know where the next clue might appear. Good luck, and enjoy the hunt!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 05/16/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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