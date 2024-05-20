Everything you need to know for when The Rolling Stones come to Orlando

rolling stones orlando

The Rolling Stones will perform live at Camping World Stadium on June 3rd, 2024. For more info on the Orlando stop for the 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour, click here to purchase tickets.

Camping World Stadium on-site parking is sold out for The Rolling Stones concert on Monday, June 3. Fans should purchase parking in downtown Orlando and ride the free shuttle service to/from the event. Visit the Rolling Stones Event Guide for more information.

Also, be advised an event traffic management plan will be in effect for The Rolling Stones concert and road closures will be in place around Camping World Stadium on Monday, June 3 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

THE ROLLING STONES TIMELINE

PLAN AHEAD. ARRIVE EARLY. BE PATIENT. Arrive early at the stadium to prevent delays (arrive at least 2 hours in advance of kickoff)

Monday, June 3

3:30 p.m.: Road Closures Begin

4:00 p.m.: Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Begins (FREE)

4:00 p.m.: All Stadium Parking Lots Open

4:00 p.m.: Stadium Box Office Opens (located at Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

5:45 p.m.: Early Entry VIP Tickets

6:00 p.m.: All Gates Open

8:00 p.m.: Concert Begins

Post Event: 1 hour after event - Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Ends

· Mobile Ticketing: Download ticket(s) to your smartphone wallet for speedier entry // Visit mobile ticketing guide

· Bag Policy: Leave large bags at home. Visit stadium’s clear bag policy

· Prohibited Items: Review stadium’s prohibited items list

· Downtown Parking: Buy downtown Orlando parking // download permit to your smartphone wallet

· Stadium Parking: Pre-paid parking map // download permit to your smartphone wallet for speedier entry

· Shuttle Service: Shuttle service map // includes pick-up and drop-off locations

· Rideshare: Visit rideshare location

· Mobile Lockers: Store items not permitted inside stadium // located on Church Street across from roll-up door

· Gate Entry: Enter stadium gate specified on your ticket // View stadium seating map

PRE-PAID STADIUM ON-SITE PARKING

View stadium parking map

Fans with pre-paid stadium on-site parking permits should download their permit in advance to their smartphone wallet and have it ready to display for speedier and seamless entry into stadium parking lots.

SHUTTLE SERVICE & PARKING OPTIONS

View shuttle service map

Free Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Hours

• 4 p.m. / Shuttle service begins

• 1-hour post-event / Shuttle service ends

Shuttle Locations (pre / post event)

• Downtown Orlando / Pick-up & Drop-off:

- Central Avenue between Hughey Avenue & Garland Avenue (under Interstate 4)

• Stadium / Drop-off & Pick-up:

- Church Street & Nashville Avenue

ADA SHUTTLE

View shuttle service map

• Downtown Orlando / Pick-up & Drop-off:

- Central Avenue between Hughey Avenue & Garland Avenue (under Interstate 4)

• Stadium / Drop-off & Pick-up:

- Church Street & Nashville Avenue

A courtesy cart service is available for mobility-impaired fans from designated areas surrounding Camping World Stadium. Wheelchair service to gates is available from all mobility ADA transport hubs (refer to list below). Due to heavy post-event pedestrian traffic, cart service is suspended for 30 minutes after the event. Cart service continues until one-hour post-event. Fans may utilize wheelchair service at Gates C and D, which continues to the main mobility hubs.

• Mobility ADA Transport Hubs (view stadium map)

- East Hub / Lot 6 (Tampa Avenue & Long Street)

- West Hub / Lot E (Rio Grand Avenue b/t South Street & Anderson Avenue)

- Jones High School Hub (Rio Grande Avenue between Carter Street and Gore Street)

- Church Street Hub (Across from shuttle site at Church Street & Nashville Avenue)

- Tampa Avenue North Hub (Tampa Avenue & Pine Street)

- Tampa Avenue South Hub (Tampa Avenue & Carter Street)

• Wheelchair Service

- Gates C and D

SHUTTLE SITE DIRECTIONS

• Traveling Eastbound On I-4: Take the South Street – Exit 83

• Traveling Westbound On I-4: Take the Anderson Street – Exit 83

RIDESHARE PICK-UP & DROP-OFF

View rideshare map

• Uber and LYFT

- Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations

- Lot 9 (801 S. Rio Grande Avenue)

- Dollins Avenue between Washington Street & East Central Boulevard

About Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium is owned and operated by the City of Orlando. Since opening in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project by President Franklin D. Roosevelt at a cost of $115,000 and a capacity of 8,900, the stadium has undergone numerous expansions and name changes over the years. The historic venue underwent a massive $207.7 million reconstruction in 2014, which yielded 90% all-new construction and a completely modernized stadium. Its sustainable design achieved a LEED Silver Certification for new construction from the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2021, the stadium underwent an additional $60 million in construction upgrades and enhancements that included adding approximately 3,800 permanent seats on the North Plaza deck, creating a new premium Club Level on the east and west sides and installing more restrooms and concession areas for general admission. The continued investment has bolstered Camping World Stadium’s ability to draw high-profile events like neutral-site college football games, the NFL Pro Bowl, WrestleMania, Monster Jam World Finals and big-name concerts while retaining its signature annual bowl games and events. For more information, visit Camping World Stadium.

©2024 Cox Media Group