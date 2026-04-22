Filipino Food Trucks- Foxx Food Talk

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Jacksonville’s food truck scene is bringing the flavor this month, and if you haven’t explored Filipino cuisine yet, this is your sign. With Filipino Food Month in full swing, two local favorites — Sa Mesa and Fatboy Fried Rice — are serving up dishes that are packed with tradition, bold flavors, and a whole lot of personality. From hearty breakfast silog plates to crispy lumpia and loaded fried rice, these spots are all about turning comfort food into something unforgettable.

Both trucks will be featured at Yelp’s Asian Street Food Fest on May 13 at the downtown library, and it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss event. Expect a mix of incredible food, live performances, and a full-on celebration of Asian cuisine right here in Jacksonville. If you’re looking for something new to try (or just want an excuse to eat really well), this is a perfect place to start.