Get Ready to Jam: Win Tickets to The Head and The Heart at St. Augustine Amphitheatre!

WOKV is giving you a chance to see The Head and The Heart perform live at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 10, 2025! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of indie-folk music at one of the most beautiful venues in Florida. Enter now for a chance to win a pair of tickets to experience the magic of The Head and The Heart under the stars in historic St. Augustine. This is your opportunity to catch their incredible live performance—enter today and get ready for a night you won’t forget!

Enter here:

Want your tickets sooner? Get them at www.TheAmp.com

Check out these two amazing tracks from The Head and The Heart to get pumped for their live performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 02/27/25 – 03/07/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

