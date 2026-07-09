Hot & New Restaurants for July - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s restaurant scene just keeps getting better, and three new spots are already creating plenty of buzz. Whether you’re looking for a fresh lunch, a unique coffee experience, or an elevated dinner, these newest openings are worth adding to your must-try list. From Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls to Turkish flavors and refined Southern cuisine, there’s something new waiting to be discovered across the city.

This edition of Foxx Food Talk features Makai Poke & Masubi in Riverside, serving authentic Hawaiian poke bowls and musubi, Dream of Istanbul Flowers Cafe, where Turkish coffee, Mediterranean flavors, and beautiful floral displays come together for a one-of-a-kind experience, and Oxford Place in Ortega, offering elevated Southern classics in a beautifully restored historic building. If you’re looking for your next favorite restaurant, these three newcomers are a great place to start.

Hot & New Restaurants for July - Foxx Food Talk

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