HVAC Unit Giveaway! Snyder has you covered!

Holiday Heroes HVAC Giveaway

Snyder Holiday Heroes HVAC Unit Giveaway

This holiday season, Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric wants to honor local heroes who give selflessly. Nominate a local hero—whether a teacher, first responder, or anyone making a difference —for a chance to win a brand-new HVAC system!

Visit SnyderAC.com/HolidayHeroes to nominate today. Let’s give back to those who give the most!

Sponsored by Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [12/06/24 – 12/16/24]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To nominate, visit snyderac.com/holidayheroes and fill out a submission form. Odds vary. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group