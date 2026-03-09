Jacksonville Food Fest & Craft Fair: $5 Food, Live Music & Family Fun in Jax

jacksonville food fest and craft fair

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Food Fest & Craft Fair is shaping up to be a full day of great food, music, and local vibes.

Happening Saturday from noon to 9pm, the event brings together tons of food vendors offering tasting menus priced from $1 to $5, so you can try a little bit of everything without breaking the bank. See more about the event here

There will also be live bands, craft vendors, drinks, a free kids zone, and even activities like axe throwing, making it a great outing whether you’re coming with friends, family, or just showing up hungry. It’s the kind of event where you can walk around, sample a bunch of different foods, discover local businesses, and just enjoy the atmosphere, And while you’re thinking about going, make sure to enter our contest below for a chance to win because great food tastes even better when you score free tickets!

