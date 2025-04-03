Join 104.5 WOKV for live coverage at Jacksonville University’s Charter Day Celebration!

Charter Day

On April 11th, 2025, 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville Morning News will be broadcasting live from 5 AM to 10 AM at Jacksonville University to support the school’s annual Charter Day.

Originally established on April 16, 1934, as William J. Porter University, Jacksonville University has honored its founding with a tradition of service. Charter Day is a day dedicated to volunteering and service, where students, faculty, and staff take a break from their usual routines to make a meaningful impact in the Jacksonville community.

Whether you’re volunteering on campus or in the community, it’s a perfect chance to reflect on the importance of service. Wear your green and white with pride and join the festivities on Friday, April 11th, from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Check out more information or sign up to volunteer at JU.edu!

©2025 Cox Media Group