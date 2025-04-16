Join Dr. Koren, Dr Toenjes & Rich Jones On May 16th

Worried about memory loss, confusion, or changes in a loved one’s behavior? Alzheimer’s disease can be overwhelming, but you’re not alone.

Join Dr. Michael Koren, Rich Jones, and renowned neurologist Dr. Steven Toenjes for a free luncheon and live recording of MedEvidence in the Farah and Farah Performance Studio on May 16th!

We’ll take a deep dive into the brain, and how Alzheimer’s affects them. You’ll hear about the latest research, treatment options, and what science is revealing about early detection and slowing disease progression.

Plus—FREE lunch is included.

Let’s decode the disease. Hope starts with understanding.

Reserve your seat today

  • Where: WOKV’s Farah & Farah Studio (11700 Central Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32224)
  • When: 11:30pm to 1:30PM - Free Carrabba’s included

Tap On The Graphic Below To Claim Your Tickets!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medevidence-live-alzheimers-decoding-the-disease-tickets-1328809869089?aff=oddtdtcreator
