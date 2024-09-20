Join Dr. Michael Koren with host Rich Jones for this informative luncheon, Which Virus is it?

PEAK VIRAL SEASON IS HERE! WHAT’S YOUR PLAN?

Join WOKV’s Rich Jones for an informative luncheon with Dr. Michael Koren, CEO of MedEvidence, Truth Behind the Data.

“MedEvidence Live” will be October 18th at 11:30am at Farah & Farah studio.

Join the conversation as we learn

Strategies for a healthier winter

Tips to boost your defenses

Cutting-edge research to add to your plan

More About Michael J. Koren:

Dr. Koren's

A practicing cardiologist and Chief Executive Officer at ENCORE Research Group, which conducts clinical trials across Florida. He received his medical degree cum laude at Harvard Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at New York Hospital/Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center/Cornell Medical Center.

He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, a fellow and two-time president of the Academy of Physicians in Clinical Research, and a member of the regional chapter of the American Heart Association.

Dr. Koren has served as an Investigator in over 2,000 trials and as the international lead investigator for many multi-centered trials, including ALLIANCE, ROLE, TREAT to TARGET, OSLER, and MENDEL studies. He has written and co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed articles and been published in the most prestigious medical journals. Dr. Koren has also designed a course called Clinical Research Training for Physicians, which has been developed as both an in-person and online training course. In the training, he incorporates his interest in the “research of research” and teaches two valuable concepts for research investigators: “relentless skepticism and pathologic objectivity.”

As a skilled speaker and interviewer, Dr. Koren now hosts the MedEvidence Podcast, the Truth Behind the Data, where he seeks to engage, educate, and entertain.

On a personal note, Dr. Koren developed a lifelong interest in technology and Public Health while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard School of Public Health. He also loves music, plays the keyboard, and has written two musical plays.

