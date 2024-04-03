Join Erick Erickson at Politics on the Patio! RSVP Here.

Politics on the Patio 2024!

104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News & Talk’s newest addition, Erick Erickson is coming to the Jacksonville on Tuesday April 16th and we want to invite you to am EXCLUSIVE event to meet him and chat politics!

Join us for another Farah & Farah Performance Studio On The Go at Aromas (4372 Southside Blvd #101 Jacksonville FL, 32216) from 6pm - 8pm! Use the entry form below and RSVP for your chance to attend this event.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/03/24 – 04/16/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

