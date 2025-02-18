Join Jacksonville’s Morning News live at The Players Championship, sponsored by Shark Coatings!

Shark Coatings JMN TPC

Jacksonville Morning News will be reporting live from The Players Championship all weekend, every morning 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.!

The Players Championship is widely considered one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and is hosted every year right here in North Florida. The stadium course at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach hosts 144 players from across the world to compete on a challenging course for the highest purse in golf. The tournament is highly anticipated every year, and WOKV will be bringing you live updates sponsored by Shark Coatings.

Rich Jones and Kristine Bellino will be providing updates for Jacksonville’s Morning News throughout the tournament. Our morning co-hosts will be on-site at TPC Sawgrass, keeping Jacksonville’s listeners updated with any and all tournament updates.

Get your tickets to watch The Players Championship on The Players website!

Check out these winning highlights from the last five years!

2024, Scottie Scheffler

2023, Scottie Scheffler

2022, Cameron Smith

2021, Justin Thomas

2019, Rory McIlroy





©2025 Cox Media Group