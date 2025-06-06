Join us at the Job News USA Job Fair!

Job News USA June 2025

Looking for your next career opportunity? Cox Media Group and 104.5 WOKV has you covered! Don’t miss the Job News USA Job Fair on June 10th, 10am-2pm at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel! This is your chance to connect with top employers in the area, including HD Supply, Turbo Debt, and over 25 local companies, all eager to fill hundreds of job openings. Whether you’re seeking a fresh start, a career change, or the next step in your professional journey, this job fair is the place to be.

Explore a wide variety of roles across different industries and meet with recruiters face-to-face. It’s your opportunity to make a lasting impression and find the perfect fit for your skills and ambitions.

For more details and to register visit JobNewsUSA.com. Don’t miss out – your new job could be just one conversation away!

