Join the WOKV team at Nothing Bundt Cakes for the Child Cancer Fund Roundup Campaign Kickoff!

Nothing Bundt Cakes roundup

Join us on Saturday, August 2nd, from 12 PM to 2 PM at Nothing Bundt Cakes at 9925 San Jose Blvd Unit 3 for the official kickoff of their Roundup Campaign supporting the Child Cancer Fund and Care-A-Thon. This special event marks the start of a month-long effort to raise money and awareness for children and families facing childhood cancer, and we’re excited to be part of it.

During the event, guests can stop by to enjoy sweet treats, learn more about the Roundup Campaign, and find out how easy it is to support a meaningful cause. Throughout the entire month of August, customers at Nothing Bundt Cakes will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with every extra cent going directly to the Child Cancer Fund. It’s a small act that can make a big difference in the lives of local families in need.

Adding to the fun, Duval Asphalt will be on-site with one of their full-size dump trucks! It’s a great chance for kids (and adults) to get an up-close look at a real construction vehicle while helping bring attention to this important community fundraiser.

Whether you’re picking up a cake, stopping by for a sweet afternoon, or simply want to support a good cause, we’d love to see you there. Let’s come together to make a difference—one bundt cake at a time.

Learn more about Care-A-Thon here!

