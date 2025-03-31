Justin Hayward is coming to the Florida Theatre and 104.5 WOKV wants to send YOU!

Justin Hayward

Get ready, Jacksonville! We’re giving you the chance to win two tickets to see the legendary Justin Hayward live at the Florida Theatre on April 21st, as part of his Blue World Tour! Known for his iconic voice with The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward has created some of rock’s most timeless hits, like Nights in White Satin, Your Wildest Dreams, and Tuesday Afternoon. Now’s your chance to experience his musical magic up close and personal, as he performs both his solo work and classic tracks from his illustrious career.

Entering is easy — simply visit our contest page or download the free 104.5 WOKV app to enter. But hurry, this exclusive opportunity won’t last long! Imagine yourself in the beautiful Florida Theatre, immersed in the unforgettable sounds of Justin Hayward’s legendary career. Don’t miss out — enter today for your chance to win the ultimate experience! April 21st, Florida Theatre, 2 tickets — it’s a night of music you won’t want to miss!

Want to secure your seats now? Purchase tickets at floridatheater.showare.com!

Enter for your chance to win below!

Get ready for the show with some of these classic hits!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 03/31/25 – 04/17/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

