Kicking Off Asian Pacific Islander Month - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene is about to get even more flavorful with the return of the Yelp Jacksonville Asian Street Food Fest on May 13. Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the event brings together some of the city’s best Asian-owned restaurants for one night packed with incredible food, culture, and community. From ramen and bubble tea to banh mi sandwiches and Thai favorites, it’s a chance to discover hidden gems and support local businesses all in one place.

In this feature, we spotlight a few of the must-try spots you’ll find at the festival, including Asian House in St. Johns with its mix of Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine, Soupa Noodle Bar near Tinseltown known for customizable ramen bowls and bubble tea, and Saigon Coffee and Sandwiches on Beach Boulevard serving up authentic Vietnamese flavors and fan-favorite coconut coffee. If you love trying new foods or just want an excuse to eat your way through Jacksonville’s growing culinary scene, this is one event you won’t want to miss.