Nominate someone who goes above and beyond as the Snyder Holiday Superhero!

You don’t need a mask or cape to be HEROIC, everyone of us has a little super in them! That’s why 104.5 WOKV and Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric want you to nominate some one who is currently going above and beyond for a charity! Lets us know about someone who is donating their time treasure or talent this holiday season!

Use the entry form below to submit your nominee, at the end of the month we will pick one Super-Hero and surprise them with a visit from Snyder Man and a special trophy to show our appreciation for everything they do in our community!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [12/01/25 – 12/31/25]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To nominate, visit the website and fill out a submission form (www.WOKV.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

