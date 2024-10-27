Register for your chance to see Alabama live in concert!

Alabama

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience! 104.5 WOKV is excited to offer you the chance to see Alabama live at the stunning St. Augustine Amphitheatre on November 8th and 9th, 2024. This iconic band has been a staple of country music for decades, and now you have the opportunity to witness their legendary performances up close. Beginning 10/28/2024 until 11/07/2024, register on our website or download our free mobile app and enter to win. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a night filled with hit songs and electrifying energy. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to their music, this concert promises to be a highlight of the year. Act fast, as tickets are sure to be in high demand—join us for a night to remember!

You can also purchase tickets now at ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/28/24 – 11/07/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

