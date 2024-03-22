RSVP for your FREE ticket to Touch-a-Truck on April 20th!

Touch-a-Truck

CMG Jacksonville and the First Coast YMCA are offering Jacksonville families the rare opportunity to climb all over trucks and vehicles that are usually off-limits. At “Touch-A-Truck,” unique vehicles will be on-site for kids to sit in, climb on and take photos with including Big Rigs, Fire and Rescue Trucks, Police Vehicles, Construction Equipment, and others! Plus, games, prizes and much more!

Where is the event? The Brooks Family YMCA at 10423 Centurion Parkway N., Jacksonville, 32256

What time is the event? From 8am - 1pm (with Horn-Free hour from 8am-9am)

Admission to “Touch-A-Truck” is free. Guests are asked to donate an item for our charity of choice - Feeding Northeast Florida - we’re looking for non-perishable food items or you can use the QR codes found around the event to virtually send a monetary donation. RSVP below for your FREE Touch-a-Truck tickets - your ticket includes a signed waiver, otherwise you’ll need to wait in line to sign that same waiver when you arrive at Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, April 20th.

Each persons over 18 must have a ticket and fill out a waiver by RSVPing below, but all dependents can be listed on the responsible party’s ticket. Read the full waiver here

We know it can get LOUD, so families of children with special needs and sensitive ears are invited to avoid the noise to attend our “Horn-Free Hour” for the first 2 hours this year thanks to two amazing sponsors - Arlington Toyota and Dogtopia! All the fun of “Touch-A-Truck,” without loud music, horns and sirens from 8am-10am.

If you’re interested in bringing a vehicle out to the event, please email Julie.Bergman@cmg.com!

Touch-a-Truck 2024 (WAPE)

We’d like to bring attention to our Charity Benefitted - Feeding Northeast Florida! Please be sure to bring a non-perishable food item to donate in lieu of a fee for this amazing community event. It’s because of all of you that we’re able to do this event and help so many in our community while having an awesome time!

Feeding Northeast Florida

We’d like to thank our sponsors:

YMCA

Horn Free Hour Sponsors:

Dogtopia

Arlington Toyota

Vendor Sponsors:

Jack C. Wilson Roofing

Superior Plumbing & Pipe Lining

Snyder Heating & Air

