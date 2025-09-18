Salute America - Honoring Our Heroes at The Holidays

Join 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News and Talk at the all-new Ponte Vedra Concert Hall for “Salute America: Honoring Heroes,” a night to celebrate and honor current and former military personnel, their families, and the organizations that support them.
Tickets go on sale September 22nd, at http://pvconcerthall.com/
Speakers include:
- Erick Erickson
- Drew Steele
- Lt.Col. Bill Dudley
- Dee Quaranta (USAF retired)
- Col. Len Loving (retired)
- USN Capt. Bob Buehn (retired)
- Colonel Chris Budihas (retired)
- Rich Jones
- and more!
*A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include a pre-show Meet & Greet, premium seating and a special early entrance.
Northeast Florida is a community shaped by military service. On December 10 at 7 P.M., 104.5 WOKV, Jacksonville’s News and Talk, is proud to salute America and honor our heroes!
Enter Below for a chance to win tickets into this event, or listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News all week. They’ll be giving away tickets every hour of the show!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 09/17/25 – 12/07/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules:www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.
