The Sea & Sky Air Show Is Back! Win VIP Experience Tickets

They’re BACK! October 25th and 26th at the Jacksonville beach! The Sea and Sky Air Show 2025

Jax beach will be the backdrop for this free event where you’ll experience the most exciting air acts and military demonstration! highlighted by the world-famous United States Navy Blue Angels and more!

For attendees wanting an area to relax and enjoy the show, passes are on sale now for the VIP Experience presented by VyStar Credit Union!

The VIP Experience Includes:

Premium Viewing Access : Enjoy the show from a private VIP area with open seating from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

: Enjoy the show from a private VIP area with open seating from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Tented Seating Areas : Stay cool under shaded tents with circulating fans

: Stay cool under shaded tents with circulating fans Climate-Controlled Restrooms

Complimentary Bottled Water

One (1) Complimentary Drink Ticket : Redeemable for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages

: Redeemable for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages Dedicated Food & Bar Service : Available for purchase on-site at an additional cost

: Available for purchase on-site at an additional cost Sea & Sky Swag Bag: Available while supplies last

See below for an extra chance to win a pair of tickets to Saturday or Sunday!

Know before you go:

Children age 5 and under receive free entry into the VIP Experience and do not require a pass.

All sales are final. VIP Experience passes are non-refundable and cannot be transferred between event days under any circumstance.

Passes are valid only for the specific date selected at checkout. City of Jacksonville staff cannot modify or switch pass dates after purchase, so please verify your selection before completing your order.

VIP Experience passes do not include parking or shuttle access.

Event details and complimentary items are subject to change.

Outside alcohol and smoking are strictly prohibited within the designated VIP Experience area. All guests must adhere to the Event Code of Conduct established by the City of Jacksonville Office of Sports & Entertainment. Failure to comply may result in removal from the event without refund. The Event Code of Conduct is subject to change at any time at the discretion of event organizers. Guests are responsible for reviewing the most current version prior to attendance, which is available at https://jaxseaandsky.com/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/01/25 – 10/24/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules:www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224

©2025 Cox Media Group