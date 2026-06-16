Showcasing PRIDE for local Jax restaurants - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

This Pride Month, Jacksonville is shining a spotlight on some incredible local businesses that help make the city’s food and entertainment scene so unique. Supporting LGBTQ+ owned businesses is a great way to celebrate community while discovering some amazing local favorites. From creative coffee drinks to unforgettable dining experiences and lively entertainment, these spots bring plenty of personality to Jacksonville.

Featured in this roundup are Tetherball Coffee in Mandarin, known for its inventive coffee creations and locally inspired menu, The District SPR in Springfield, where guests can enjoy New American cuisine in a one-of-a-kind setting, and Hamburger Mary’s, a Jacksonville staple famous for its drag brunches, bingo nights, and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for your next coffee stop, date night destination, or fun night out with friends, these locally owned businesses are worth checking out this Pride Month and beyond.