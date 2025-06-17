Spend Independence Day Weekend at Wild Adventures for the Celebrate America Festival!

Wild Adventures Celebrate America Festival

Now’s your chance to wave red, white, and blue! Wild Adventures is getting ready for their Celebrate America Festival June 21st through July 6th! Visit the park for thrills, fun, and surprises throughout this two-week patriotic festival. Better yet, 104.5 WOKV wants to send your for FREE! All you have to do is enter below for your chance at tickets to the event of the season!

Can’t wait? Get your tickets at WildAdventures.com

Enter below for your chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [06/16/25 – 06/27/25]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free 104.5 WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2025 Cox Media Group