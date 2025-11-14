Super-Hero Awards: Military - Clone

You don’t need a mask or cape to be HEROIC, everyone of us has a little super in them! That’s why WOKV and Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric want you to nominate some one who is currently serving, or someone who did serve in the military for this month’s Super-Hero Awards!

Use the entry form below to submit your nominee, at the end of the month we will pick one Super-Hero and surprise them with a visit from Snyder Man and a special trophy to show our appreciation for everything they do in our community!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [11/14/25 – 11/30/25]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To nominate, visit the website and fill out a submission form (www.WOKV.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

