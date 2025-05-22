Support Local Heros at the Folds of Honor Charity Gala & Golf Tournament!

Folds of Honor charity

Every swing, every bid, every dollar raised—this is more than just a golf tournament or a night out. It’s a community coming together to honor those who’ve sacrificed everything.

Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, with a mission rooted in gratitude: to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military members and first responders. Since its start, the organization has awarded over 60,000 scholarships and continues to deliver over 90% of its donations directly to the families it serves. Right here in Northeast Florida, they’ve embraced that mission. In just five years, the local chapter has raised nearly $1 million and funded more than 200 scholarships for deserving families in the region. And the people behind the effort—the staff and executive board—donate their time entirely. No paychecks. Just purpose.

This year’s signature event returns to the iconic World Golf Village for two days of celebration and support:

June 12: Cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, and evening entertainment Live & Silent Auctions featuring custom FOH-engraved firearms, golf carts, luxury getaways, rare memorabilia, and more

June 13: Charity Golf Tournament on a world-class course

Your participation—whether as a guest, sponsor, or donor—directly helps them reach their 2025 goal of raising $200,000 and providing 40 new scholarships to local families. And yes, 100% of your donation stays right here in Northeast Florida.

For more information, visit www.foldsofhonornefl.org

104.5 WOKV is proud to help share this cause with the community. Want to get involved? Tickets, sponsorships, and donation options are available now. Because Freedom is not Free—join in giving back to those who gave so much.

