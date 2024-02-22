Want to see ZZ Top? WOKV Has You Covered!

ZZ Top

104.5 WOKV, Jacksonville’s News & Talk is giving you the chance to see ZZ Top on March 5th, 2024 at the Florida Theatre! If you’re ready for a night of rock, blues, and boogie then use the entry form below and register for your chance to win tickets to the show!

Want to secure your seats at the show? Tickets are available for purchase at FloridaTheatre.com!

Check out a few hits to get ready for the show!

