Win Jumbo Shrimp tickets now enter to enjoy a day of family fun!

Jumbo Shrimp

Get ready for an unforgettable family day out with the Jumbo Shrimp! We’re giving away tickets to the game on August 29th, 2024.

Entering is a breeze—just register in the box below for your chance to win and experience a thrilling day of baseball action with your loved ones.

Enter now!

Need extra tickets? Get them here at MiLB.com.

Get ready for the game with this great clip!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 08/19/24 – 08/28/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group