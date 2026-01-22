Win Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets with 104.5 WOKV

Benatar & Giraldo

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are bringing their iconic sound to the Florida Theatre on January 27th, 2026. WOKV is giving you the chance to experience it.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets

Don’t miss this rare behind the scenes opportunity, enter now with 96.9 The Eagle!

Enter here to win!

Need extra tickets? Get them now at FloridaTheatre.com!

Get ready for the show with these hits.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [01/22/26 – 01/23/26].Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) Register on our website or free mobile app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules:www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL

©2026 Cox Media Group