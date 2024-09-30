Win tickets to experience the legendary Jimi Hendrix tribute in St. Augustine!

Experience Hendrix

Celebrate the music and enduring legacy of Jimi Hendrix on October 19th, 2024 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre! This is your chance to witness the iconic sounds of one of rock history’s greatest guitarists live in concert. All you need to do is register below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to this unforgettable evening. Don’t miss out on experiencing the magic and energy of Hendrix’s music in a spectacular setting!

Enter here, for a chance to win!

Get tickets now at TicketMaster.com!

Get ready for the show with these Jimi Hendrix hits!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 09/30/24 – 10/18/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

