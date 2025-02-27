Your chance to win tickets to Salute America, Thanks to, Veteran’s Wholesale Cabinets

Salute America

Get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating the legendary Rush Limbaugh at the highly anticipated Salute America event on March 1st, 2025! Our Sponsor Veteran’s Wholesale Cabinets, wants to give a pair of tickets to the first 25 Veterans who submit the entry form at the link below! This giveaway starts at 7:00AM today, Friday, February 28th, 2025, so act fast for your chance to attend this incredible event. Hosted by WOKV’s own Rich Jones, the event will feature special guests Erick Erickson and James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, plus a few surprise appearances that any Rush fan won’t want to miss. From 7:15 PM to 9:00 PM at the stunning World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort, you’ll relive some of Rush’s most iconic moments, hear unforgettable stories, and honor the man who forever changed American radio. The doors open at 6:45 PM, and this is an experience you won’t want to miss—the first 20 eligible veterans to sign up now will have the chance to be part of history

Special Thanks To Our Sponsor, Veteran’s Wholesale Cabinets! ​

The first 25 eligible veterans to complete and submit the form below will receive tickets!

Purchase tickets here, Eventbrite.com!

Get ready for an evening of remembrance and learning the legacy of Rush Limbaugh.

WOKV Salute America

