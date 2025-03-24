Win tickets to see Jimmy Failla live at the Florida Theatre – March 29th with 104.5 WOKV!

Jimmy Failla

Get ready for a night of laughs with the hilarious Jimmy Failla at the Florida Theatre on March 29th, and 104.5 WOKV has your chance to win tickets to this unforgettable comedy show!

Known for his sharp wit and unique perspective, Jimmy Failla has become a favorite on the comedy scene, delivering hilarious takes on everything from everyday life to current events. Whether you’ve heard him on his popular podcast, ‘The Riff,’ or seen him on Fox News, you know you’re in for a night full of laughs! Don’t miss out on this chance to see Jimmy Failla live in one of Jacksonville’s most iconic venues.

Get ready to enjoy an evening of top-notch comedy. This is your chance to make your March 29th a night to remember with 104.5 WOKV – the station that always brings the best entertainment to Jacksonville!

You can also purchase tickets at FloridaTheatre.com!

Enter now for your chance to win tickets!

Check out some of Jimmy Faiilas content to get ready for the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 03/24/25 – 03/29/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

