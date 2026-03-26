Women Owned Restaurants - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene is full of hidden gems, and some of the best spots to check out are women-owned restaurants serving up incredible flavors across the city. From healthy, feel-good meals to cozy coffee shops and quick bites packed with personality, these local businesses bring a unique touch that makes dining out even more meaningful. Supporting women-owned restaurants isn’t just about great food — it’s about uplifting local entrepreneurs and celebrating the diversity that makes the 904 special.

In this feature, we highlight a few standout spots worth adding to your list. McFlamingo in Ponte Vedra Beach is a go-to for veggie-forward, health-conscious meals with options for a variety of dietary needs. Over in Riverside, Brew Five Points delivers a cozy neighborhood vibe with specialty coffee, kolaches, and house-made treats. And near UNF, Banh Mi Express serves up flavorful sandwiches and Asian-inspired bites that have quickly built a loyal following. Whether you’re grabbing coffee, lunch, or something new to try, these women-led spots are helping shape Jacksonville’s growing food scene.

Women Owned Restaurants - Foxx Food Talk

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