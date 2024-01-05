You Could Win $1,000 Five Times A Day Every Weekday

WOKV Pays Your Bills

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your holiday bills! The 104.5 WOKV Payroll Payout Contest starts Monday, January 8 and goes through Friday, February 2.*. That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 104.5 WOKV:

Listen to 104.5 WOKV Monday, January 8 through Friday, February 2* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm

Monday, January 8 through Friday, February 2* weekdays at and We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

to enter the keyword on the (until 15 minutes past the hour) One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

After entering, **Be sure to ANSWER YOUR PHONE** especially if it’s an unknown number calling, it could be us telling you you’re our WINNER!!!

*Excluding January 15, 2024 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

