2 children expelled from Central Florida Christian school over ‘OnlyFans’ ad on mother’s car

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida Christian school has expelled students after a dispute over their mother’s sticker on her car, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

We told you last month that Michelle Cline advertised her OnlyFans account on her car with a decal on the back windshield.

After Cline refused to remove the ad, school officials told Cline she had to drop her two kids off across the street and couldn’t use the main entrance.

They’ve since been expelled. Their mother is standing firm with her decal.

The school board opened the possibility of enrolling the children again, only after Cline removes the decals from her car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.