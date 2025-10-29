The 30 most popular homes for sale in Crestview

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Crestview metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1725 Union Ave, Niceville, FL 32578

- Views: 479

- List price: $710,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,970

- Price per square foot: $239.06

- See 1725 Union Ave, Niceville, FL 32578 on Redfin.com

#2. 611 2nd St, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 469

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 912

- Price per square foot: $307.02

- See 611 2nd St, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#3. 27 Hidden Harbor Ln, Destin, FL 32550

- Views: 385

- List price: $509,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,019

- Price per square foot: $252.11

- See 27 Hidden Harbor Ln, Destin, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

#4. 5 Country Club Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Views: 366

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,894

- Price per square foot: $321.01

- See 5 Country Club Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com

#5. 431 Benning Dr Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 362

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,895

- Price per square foot: $211.08

- See 431 Benning Dr Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#6. 4583 Sailmaker Ln, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 350

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,578

- Price per square foot: $321.41

- See 4583 Sailmaker Ln, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#7. 170 Markon Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 325

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,958

- Price per square foot: $344.74

- See 170 Markon Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

#8. 65 Island Grove Dr, Freeport, FL 32439

- Views: 323

- List price: $559,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $206.61

- See 65 Island Grove Dr, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

#9. 603 Legion Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 308

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,423

- Price per square foot: $218.32

- See 603 Legion Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#10. 28 Sea Venture Aly, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 307

- List price: $26,000,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,075

- Price per square foot: $5,123.15

- See 28 Sea Venture Aly, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

#11. 206 W Sandestin Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 291

- List price: $1,245,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,939

- Price per square foot: $642.08

- See 206 W Sandestin Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

#12. 865 Indigo Loop, Destin, FL 32550

- Views: 287

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $310.38

- See 865 Indigo Loop, Destin, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

#13. 87 Cayman Cv, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 284

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,158

- Price per square foot: $509.73

- See 87 Cayman Cv, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#14. 170 Baywind Dr, Niceville, FL 32578

- Views: 262

- List price: $840,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,679

- Price per square foot: $313.55

- See 170 Baywind Dr, Niceville, FL 32578 on Redfin.com

#15. 856 Sandgrass Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 259

- List price: $1,283,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,117

- Price per square foot: $606.05

- See 856 Sandgrass Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

#16. 620 Legion Ct, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 259

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,321

- Price per square foot: $214.99

- See 620 Legion Ct, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#17. 12 E Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 256

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,154

- Price per square foot: $313.37

- See 12 E Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#18. 57 Kokomo, Row Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 253

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,067

- Price per square foot: $459.60

- See 57 Kokomo, Row Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#19. 4709 Amhurst Cir, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 253

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,301

- Price per square foot: $286.40

- See 4709 Amhurst Cir, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#20. 15 Pine Cone Trl, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 252

- List price: $1,699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,725

- Price per square foot: $623.49

- See 15 Pine Cone Trl, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

#21. 200 Wekiva Cv, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 243

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,539

- Price per square foot: $275.31

- See 200 Wekiva Cv, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#22. 6 Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 242

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,096

- Price per square foot: $352.58

- See 6 Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#23. 399 Driftwood Point Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 242

- List price: $4,200,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,898

- Price per square foot: $1,077.48

- See 399 Driftwood Point Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

#24. 21 Onyx Cv, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 240

- List price: $1,185,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $499.16

- See 21 Onyx Cv, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

#25. 200 Sandestin Ln, Apt 303 Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 233

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 952

- Price per square foot: $262.50

- See 200 Sandestin Ln, Apt 303 Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

#26. 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, # 1704 Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 233

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 970

- Price per square foot: $309.28

- See 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, # 1704 Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#27. 53 W Seacrest Beach Blvd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 232

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,810

- Price per square foot: $715.47

- See 53 W Seacrest Beach Blvd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

#28. 10 Lake Lorraine Cir, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Views: 230

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $237.27

- See 10 Lake Lorraine Cir, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com

#29. 1356 N County Highway, 393 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 227

- List price: $549,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $290.43

- See 1356 N County Highway, 393 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

#30. 94 S Summit Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 227

- List price: $1,275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,064

- Price per square foot: $617.73

- See 94 S Summit Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.