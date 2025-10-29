The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lakeland

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lakeland metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3462 Avenue, T NW Winter Haven, FL 33881

- Views: 548

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,339

- Price per square foot: $118.75

#2. 321 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 520

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,949

- Price per square foot: $164.19

#3. 5587 Deer Tracks Trl, Lakeland, FL 33811

- Views: 453

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,193

- Price per square foot: $181.94

#4. 1518 Dawn Heights Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801

- Views: 422

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,542

- Price per square foot: $116.05

#5. 105 Leslie Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880

- Views: 413

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,758

- Price per square foot: $145.05

#6. 706 Patricia Pl, Lakeland, FL 33809

- Views: 378

- List price: $292,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,410

- Price per square foot: $207.45

#7. 1215 Merlyn St, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Views: 372

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,822

- Price per square foot: $164.65

#8. 2216 Azalea Ct, Lakeland, FL 33815

- Views: 366

- List price: $99,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 621

- Price per square foot: $159.42

#9. 1011 Brighton Way, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Views: 364

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,922

- Price per square foot: $205.30

#10. 728 Belvoir Dr, Davenport, FL 33837

- Views: 356

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,396

- Price per square foot: $179.08

#11. 314 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 355

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,758

- Price per square foot: $144.67

#12. 109 Bluefield Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801

- Views: 353

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 962

- Price per square foot: $206.86

#13. 1743 Itchepackesassa Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810

- Views: 345

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,444

- Price per square foot: $175.94

#14. 3014 Pinedale Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Views: 344

- List price: $202,350

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,444

- Price per square foot: $140.13

#15. 5109 Shady Oak Dr, S Lakeland, FL 33810

- Views: 342

- List price: $440,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#16. 1731 Lagoon Ct, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Views: 335

- List price: $299,995

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,697

- Price per square foot: $176.78

#17. 208 Athabasca Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 334

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,644

- Price per square foot: $98.30

#18. 1857 Snapper Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 326

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,578

- Price per square foot: $158.43

#19. 4134 El Camino Real, E Lakeland, FL 33813

- Views: 324

- List price: $380,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,710

- Price per square foot: $222.22

#20. 141 Fernery Rd, Unit H3 Lakeland, FL 33809

- Views: 322

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 981

- Price per square foot: $122.32

#21. 5737 Sands Point Dr, Lakeland, FL 33809

- Views: 322

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592

- Price per square foot: $204.15

#22. 309 Avenue, G SE Winter Haven, FL 33880

- Views: 321

- List price: $213,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,564

- Price per square foot: $136.19

#23. 3722 Verna Ct, Lakeland, FL 33812

- Views: 319

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,290

- Price per square foot: $216.28

#24. 5701 Stratford Ln, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Views: 318

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,505

- Price per square foot: $179.64

#25. 1430 Phyllis St, Lakeland, FL 33803

- Views: 317

- List price: $309,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,355

- Price per square foot: $228.04

#26. 678 Sandy Ridge Dr, Davenport, FL 33896

- Views: 316

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,410

- Price per square foot: $161.78

#27. 704 Fisher Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 308

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,420

- Price per square foot: $204.15

#28. 5304 Plantation Vista Way, Lakeland, FL 33813

- Views: 305

- List price: $561,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,870

- Price per square foot: $195.47

#29. 451 Peace Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759

- Views: 304

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,829

- Price per square foot: $133.95

#30. 418 North Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809

- Views: 304

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,479

- Price per square foot: $164.10

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.