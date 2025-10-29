The 30 most popular homes for sale in North Port

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the North Port metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1862 Orangewood Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232

- Views: 706

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,690

- Price per square foot: $275.15

- See 1862 Orangewood Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 on Redfin.com

#2. 1622 18th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205

- Views: 660

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,838

- Price per square foot: $171.38

- See 1622 18th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205 on Redfin.com

#3. 161 Grand Oak Cir, Venice, FL 34292

- Views: 638

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,329

- Price per square foot: $214.26

- See 161 Grand Oak Cir, Venice, FL 34292 on Redfin.com

#4. 1368 21st St, Sarasota, FL 34234

- Views: 615

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,286

- Price per square foot: $271.38

- See 1368 21st St, Sarasota, FL 34234 on Redfin.com

#5. 5116 Timber Chase Way, Sarasota, FL 34238

- Views: 608

- List price: $549,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,714

- Price per square foot: $320.30

- See 5116 Timber Chase Way, Sarasota, FL 34238 on Redfin.com

#6. 2214 Kara Chase #, 11 Sarasota, FL 34240

- Views: 505

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,310

- Price per square foot: $205.63

- See 2214 Kara Chase #, 11 Sarasota, FL 34240 on Redfin.com

#7. 14215 Kinglet Ter, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

- Views: 500

- List price: $798,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,589

- Price per square foot: $308.23

- See 14215 Kinglet Ter, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 on Redfin.com

#8. 8687 Woodbriar Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238

- Views: 499

- List price: $1,375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,024

- Price per square foot: $454.70

- See 8687 Woodbriar Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238 on Redfin.com

#9. 1810 Lincoln Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- Views: 486

- List price: $2,498,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,743

- Price per square foot: $667.38

- See 1810 Lincoln Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236 on Redfin.com

#10. 2220 40th St, W Bradenton, FL 34205

- Views: 465

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,008

- Price per square foot: $223.61

- See 2220 40th St, W Bradenton, FL 34205 on Redfin.com

#11. 4550 Chimney Creek Dr, Sarasota, FL 34235

- Views: 464

- List price: $598,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,178

- Price per square foot: $274.56

- See 4550 Chimney Creek Dr, Sarasota, FL 34235 on Redfin.com

#12. 6994 Country Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL 34243

- Views: 455

- List price: $569,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $281.27

- See 6994 Country Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL 34243 on Redfin.com

#13. 2637 Tishman Ave, North Port, FL 34286

- Views: 447

- List price: $228,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,192

- Price per square foot: $191.69

- See 2637 Tishman Ave, North Port, FL 34286 on Redfin.com

#14. 8430 Pickwick Rd, North Port, FL 34287

- Views: 438

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 998

- Price per square foot: $185.37

- See 8430 Pickwick Rd, North Port, FL 34287 on Redfin.com

#15. 7157 Del Lago Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238

- Views: 436

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851

- Price per square foot: $242.57

- See 7157 Del Lago Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238 on Redfin.com

#16. 2020 Calusa Lakes Blvd, Nokomis, FL 34275

- Views: 435

- List price: $879,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,018

- Price per square foot: $291.42

- See 2020 Calusa Lakes Blvd, Nokomis, FL 34275 on Redfin.com

#17. 55 Braden Castle Dr, Bradenton, FL 34208

- Views: 428

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 723

- Price per square foot: $165.98

- See 55 Braden Castle Dr, Bradenton, FL 34208 on Redfin.com

#18. 4201 35th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205

- Views: 426

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,015

- Price per square foot: $128.08

- See 4201 35th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205 on Redfin.com

#19. 4420 Oak View Dr, Sarasota, FL 34232

- Views: 422

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,253

- Price per square foot: $233.02

- See 4420 Oak View Dr, Sarasota, FL 34232 on Redfin.com

#20. 6017 Marella Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243

- Views: 420

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,818

- Price per square foot: $266.78

- See 6017 Marella Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243 on Redfin.com

#21. 4958 Gardiners Bay Cir, Sarasota, FL 34238

- Views: 409

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,022

- Price per square foot: $329.25

- See 4958 Gardiners Bay Cir, Sarasota, FL 34238 on Redfin.com

#22. 1150 Pattison Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237

- Views: 402

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314

- Price per square foot: $296.04

- See 1150 Pattison Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 on Redfin.com

#23. 1815 Grove St, Sarasota, FL 34239

- Views: 396

- List price: $2,250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,617

- Price per square foot: $859.76

- See 1815 Grove St, Sarasota, FL 34239 on Redfin.com

#24. 6245 Alhambra Ave, North Port, FL 34291

- Views: 395

- List price: $368,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,516

- Price per square foot: $242.74

- See 6245 Alhambra Ave, North Port, FL 34291 on Redfin.com

#25. 3904 Wilshire Ct, # 81 Sarasota, FL 34238

- Views: 389

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,990

- Price per square foot: $188.44

- See 3904 Wilshire Ct, # 81 Sarasota, FL 34238 on Redfin.com

#26. 7420 Arrowhead Run, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

- Views: 384

- List price: $549,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $274.50

- See 7420 Arrowhead Run, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 on Redfin.com

#27. 12705 Stone Ridge Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

- Views: 381

- List price: $935,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,539

- Price per square foot: $368.26

- See 12705 Stone Ridge Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 on Redfin.com

#28. 4850 Neptune Rd, Venice, FL 34293

- Views: 377

- List price: $271,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 929

- Price per square foot: $292.68

- See 4850 Neptune Rd, Venice, FL 34293 on Redfin.com

#29. 4211 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234

- Views: 373

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $218.13

- See 4211 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234 on Redfin.com

#30. 560 Schooner Ln, Longboat Key, FL 34228

- Views: 372

- List price: $3,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,666

- Price per square foot: $954.72

- See 560 Schooner Ln, Longboat Key, FL 34228 on Redfin.com

