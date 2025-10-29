The 30 most popular homes for sale in Punta Gorda

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Punta Gorda metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 23088 Mineral Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Views: 534

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,044

- Price per square foot: $122.26

#2. 124 Bedford Dr, NE Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 508

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,093

- Price per square foot: $136.12

#3. 10141 Asbury Ave, Englewood, FL 34224

- Views: 441

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,459

- Price per square foot: $188.49

#4. 13 Bunker Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Views: 412

- List price: $349,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,597

- Price per square foot: $219.16

#5. 20390 Lorenzo Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 396

- List price: $237,400

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,302

- Price per square foot: $182.33

#6. 24016 Canal St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Views: 390

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,612

- Price per square foot: $114.47

#7. 23509 Nelson Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Views: 380

- List price: $399,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,238

- Price per square foot: $178.73

#8. 23267 Hartley Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Views: 369

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,832

- Price per square foot: $212.34

#9. 158 Mark Twain Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Views: 362

- List price: $369,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $220.96

#10. 22271 Morris Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 360

- List price: $370,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,531

- Price per square foot: $146.19

#11. 155 Summerset Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- Views: 355

- List price: $237,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,064

- Price per square foot: $223.21

#12. 4525 Church St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980

- Views: 338

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $154.45

#13. 1420 Hayworth Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 335

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,807

- Price per square foot: $165.47

#14. 2524 Collingswood Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

- Views: 324

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,547

- Price per square foot: $90.50

#15. 3307 Pinetree St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 290

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,547

- Price per square foot: $184.23

#16. 2089 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 280

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,223

- Price per square foot: $118.56

#17. 23263 Bark Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

- Views: 277

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,783

- Price per square foot: $210.32

#18. 20169, Astoria Ave, FL 33952

- Views: 275

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,194

- Price per square foot: $166.67

#19. 423 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Views: 261

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,960

- Price per square foot: $229.59

#20. 21499 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Views: 258

- List price: $344,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,949

- Price per square foot: $176.96

#21. 18074 Lake Worth Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

- Views: 256

- List price: $209,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,213

- Price per square foot: $172.30

#22. 4314 Concert St, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

- Views: 252

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,831

- Price per square foot: $161.11

#23. 2161 Aqui Esta Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Views: 246

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,044

- Price per square foot: $293.05

#24. 4093 Drance St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980

- Views: 243

- List price: $148,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,343

- Price per square foot: $110.20

#25. 20280 Kinderkemac Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- Views: 239

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,888

- Price per square foot: $142.96

#26. 25385 Sullan Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33983

- Views: 235

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $156.25

#27. 732 Santa Margerita Ln, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Views: 235

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017

- Price per square foot: $237.98

#28. 19782 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

- Views: 234

- List price: $330,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,030

- Price per square foot: $163.00

#29. 113 Lenoir St, NW Port Charlotte, FL 33948

- Views: 231

- List price: $214,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,498

- Price per square foot: $143.46

