The 30 most popular homes for sale in Sebring

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Sebring metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 604 Woodlawn Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 349

- List price: $99,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,234

- Price per square foot: $80.23

- See 604 Woodlawn Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#2. 4721 Coco Palm Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 341

- List price: $99,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $75.04

- See 4721 Coco Palm Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#3. 6801 Granada Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 299

- List price: $309,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,802

- Price per square foot: $172.03

- See 6801 Granada Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#4. 401 E Canfield St, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Views: 256

- List price: $169,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,280

- Price per square foot: $132.03

- See 401 E Canfield St, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

#5. 129 S Pine St, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 253

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,402

- Price per square foot: $166.49

- See 129 S Pine St, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#6. 1900 Palm Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 220

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 625

- Price per square foot: $143.84

- See 1900 Palm Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#7. 5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 210

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,602

- Price per square foot: $184.62

- See 5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#8. 4600 Mignon Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 205

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,593

- Price per square foot: $163.21

- See 4600 Mignon Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#9. 17 E Winthrop St, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Views: 182

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,465

- Price per square foot: $58.02

- See 17 E Winthrop St, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

#10. 4114 Vantage Cir, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 155

- List price: $197,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,144

- Price per square foot: $172.99

- See 4114 Vantage Cir, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#11. 4240 Shad Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 155

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $185.94

- See 4240 Shad Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#12. 727 Denise Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 152

- List price: $194,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,108

- Price per square foot: $175.90

- See 727 Denise Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#13. 7343 Cortez Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 152

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $201.39

- See 7343 Cortez Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#14. 2838 W Tarkenton Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Views: 149

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,188

- Price per square foot: $101.48

- See 2838 W Tarkenton Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

#15. 1603, Roseland Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 146

- List price: $81,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 625

- Price per square foot: $129.60

- See 1603, Roseland Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#16. 6032 Pine Ln, Sebring, FL 33876

- Views: 146

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,916

- Price per square foot: $198.28

- See 6032 Pine Ln, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com

#17. 4843 Shad Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 139

- List price: $327,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,932

- Price per square foot: $169.25

- See 4843 Shad Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#18. 6308 Sherman Ter, Sebring, FL 33876

- Views: 136

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,685

- Price per square foot: $100.83

- See 6308 Sherman Ter, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com

#19. 2706 Kingswood Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 132

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,884

- Price per square foot: $122.03

- See 2706 Kingswood Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#20. 8217 Hampshire Dr, Sebring, FL 33876

- Views: 131

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $200.24

- See 8217 Hampshire Dr, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com

#21. 246 Thurman Ave, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Views: 131

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,763

- Price per square foot: $167.33

- See 246 Thurman Ave, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

#22. 3600 Manor Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 131

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,025

- Price per square foot: $195.06

- See 3600 Manor Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#23. 611 Barcelona Dr, Sebring, FL 33875

- Views: 131

- List price: $379,599

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,106

- Price per square foot: $180.25

- See 611 Barcelona Dr, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com

#24. 1539 Hitakee Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 129

- List price: $157,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 990

- Price per square foot: $159.09

- See 1539 Hitakee Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#25. 3805 Edgewater Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Views: 129

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,208

- Price per square foot: $128.31

- See 3805 Edgewater Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

#26. 553, Garfield Ave, FL 33852

- Views: 128

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,388

- Price per square foot: $165.63

- See 553, Garfield Ave, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

#27. 211 Kite Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 128

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,437

- Price per square foot: $194.78

- See 211 Kite Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#28. 748 Bay St, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 128

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,468

- Price per square foot: $79.01

- See 748 Bay St, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#29. 1630 Koy Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 127

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,087

- Price per square foot: $151.79

- See 1630 Koy Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

#30. 4724 Manatee Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Views: 124

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215

- Price per square foot: $164.53

- See 4724 Manatee Dr, Sebring, FL 33870 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.