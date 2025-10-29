The 30 most popular homes for sale in The Villages

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the The Villages metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1380 Tallowtree Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 527

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,240

- Price per square foot: $213.71

#2. 1329 Gaston Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 456

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $242.50

#3. 2530 Hanlon Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 436

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,724

- Price per square foot: $194.26

#4. 3440 Galesburg Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 419

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $177.03

#5. 1089 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 416

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,532

- Price per square foot: $277.42

#6. 1637 Mount Croghan Trl, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 395

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887

- Price per square foot: $272.92

#7. 3223 Sylewood Ave, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 394

- List price: $530,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,965

- Price per square foot: $269.72

#8. 702 Melendez Way, The Villages, FL 32159

- Views: 371

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,394

- Price per square foot: $167.08

#9. 3327 Dalkeith Ter, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 369

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $228.34

#10. 2530 Foxbridge Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 347

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $226.29

#11. 2461 Merida Cir, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 342

- List price: $374,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,145

- Price per square foot: $174.78

#12. 741 Richfield St, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 336

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,220

- Price per square foot: $274.51

#13. 1147 Isle Of Palms Path, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 333

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927

- Price per square foot: $238.66

#14. 1225 Edgewater Ln, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 329

- List price: $791,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,491

- Price per square foot: $530.52

#15. 914 Chappells Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 328

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668

- Price per square foot: $233.21

#16. 888 County Road 482A Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538

- Views: 325

- List price: $94,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 672

- Price per square foot: $141.37

#17. 859 Kline St, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 324

- List price: $424,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,861

- Price per square foot: $228.32

#18. 2368 Branchville Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 312

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,298

- Price per square foot: $238.83

#19. 3818 Infinity Run, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 311

- List price: $380,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,501

- Price per square foot: $253.16

#20. 3774 Timber Ter, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 297

- List price: $555,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,953

- Price per square foot: $284.18

#21. 415 Kilmer Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 289

- List price: $849,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,926

- Price per square foot: $441.28

#22. 2942 Silk Tree Ter, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 287

- List price: $539,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,274

- Price per square foot: $237.42

#23. 148 Cr, 532W Bushnell, FL 33513

- Views: 287

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,442

- Price per square foot: $29.05

#24. 9265 Cr 734, Center Hill, FL 33514

- Views: 280

- List price: $213,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $158.48

#25. 729 Dumas St, The Villages, FL 32159

- Views: 274

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,121

- Price per square foot: $214.09

#26. 2991 Saint Thomas Ln, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 273

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,777

- Price per square foot: $225.04

#27. 2076 Harston Trl, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 265

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $258.62

#28. 1611 Campos Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 263

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,143

- Price per square foot: $209.89

#29. 2082 Vision Ct, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 263

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,320

- Price per square foot: $301.72

#30. 3009 Olenda Dr, The Villages, FL 32163

- Views: 256

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851

- Price per square foot: $235.01

