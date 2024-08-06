News

Airbnb's second-quarter profit fell 15% despite its revenue rising 11% on stronger bookings

By ALEX VEIGA

FILE - The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Airbnb says its profit fell 15% in the second quarter from a year earlier, as higher income tax costs cut into the short-term rental giant's bottom line even as bookings and revenue rose.

The profits fell short of Wall Street's expectations and Airbnb's shares tumbled.

The San Francisco-based company reported on Tuesday net income of $555 million, or 86 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30. That compares with net income of $650 million, or 98 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Analysts’ consensus estimates called for earnings of 91 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, slightly higher than what analysts forecast.

The vacation-rental platform said it booked 125.1 million nights and experiences in the second quarter, a 9% increase from a year earlier.

The average daily rate rose 2% to $170.

Airbnb shares were down roughly 14% in after-market trading Tuesday.

