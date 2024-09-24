Almost all small businesses are using a software tool that is enabled by AI

NEW YORK — (AP) — As the use of artificial intelligence is expands, more small firms say they're harnessing AI to help their businesses.

In a survey by The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Teneo, nearly every small business — 98% — said they are utilizing a tool that is enabled by AI. Forty percent said they're using generative AI tools like chatbots and image creation, nearly double from last year's survey.

Small business owners say finding the right AI tools helps them save on personnel costs and frees up time. But they also stress that human oversight is still a necessity.

“AI allows small businesses — who many times do not have the staff or resources of their competitors — to punch above their weight,” said Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center. “It’s encouraging to see small businesses embrace technology and express optimism for the future as these platforms serve as a catalyst for innovation and resilience.”

Randy Speckman, who owns San Diego-based web design agency Randy Speckman Design with seven staffers, found the right AI tool for his business by trial and error. He tried a few tools that didn't provide high enough quality copy before settling on tools including Conversion.ai and Copy.ai to generate blog posts, email newsletters and social media content.

The tools save Speckman's staff a lot of time while allowing for a consistent volume of higher quality content. The improvement in production means he hasn't had to hire more writers.

"The only downside is needing to review and tweak the AI’s initial drafts,” Speckman said.

The survey also found that 91% of small businesses using AI say it will help their business grow in the future. Seventy-seven percent of small business owners said they plan to adopt emerging technologies, including AI and metaverse.

Amanda Reineke owns Notice Ninja, a digital compliance company that helps tax professionals automate their incoming tax notices in Phoenix, Arizona, with 15 employees. Her company built an AI-powered platform that scans and captures data from tax notices, then automatically routes each notice to the right department and person to handle it.

“When implemented thoughtfully by domain experts, (AI) can drive major efficiencies,” she said. “AI won’t replace human work, but will augment and lift it.”

The survey found more businesses are using technology platforms in general. Forty-seven percent of business owners surveyed said they use four or more technology platforms — up from 39% last year — and more than a quarter said they use six or more technology platforms.

Jan Watermann, owner of marketing agency Waterman Consulting in St. Petersburg, Florida, uses AI tools such as Jasper AI and SurferSEO.

“Jasper helps us quickly generate blog posts, ad copy, and other written content, while SurferSEO ensures it’s optimized for search engines,” Watermann said.

Watermann says that for all its promise, AI still needs human oversight. “It’s great for efficiency but still requires human creativity and strategy to get the best results,” he said.

