News

Amy Griffin’s ‘The Tell’ is Winfrey’s new book club choice

By HILLEL ITALIE
Books-Winfrey This cover image released by The Dial Press shows "The Tell" by Amy Griffin." (The Dial Press via AP) (Uncredited/AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE

NEW YORK — (AP) — Venture capitalist Amy Griffin's memoir about confronting childhood trauma is Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.

Griffin’s “The Tell” was published Tuesday. It has been promoted as a “journey of healing and truth-telling.”

“I’ve spent the last five years writing, drafting and considering every word I wanted to share about my experience,” Griffin, the founder of G9 Ventures, said in a statement.

“When Oprah called, I forgot every one of those words.”

Griffin founded her firm in 2017. Her investments have included Goop, Bumble and Hello Sunshine.

Winfrey established her book club in 1996 and currently presents it in partnership with Starbucks.

Winfrey's conversation with Griffin took place at a Starbucks in Chicago. The video podcast can be viewed on Winfrey's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!