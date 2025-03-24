April is Springs Protection Awareness Month

Jacksonville, Fla — The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board has proclaimed April 2025 as Springs Protection Awareness Month, continuing its annual recognition of the importance of Florida’s springs and the need to protect them.

Florida is home to more than 1,000 natural springs—one of the highest concentrations in the world. The District has identified and documented 148 springs within its boundaries, including eight Outstanding Florida Springs. These springs not only support diverse ecosystems but also reflect the health of the aquifer, which supplies drinking water to approximately 90% of Florida’s residents.

“Springs are a vital natural resource, providing habitat for wildlife, recreational opportunities for visitors and residents and a window into the health of our groundwater,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Michael A. Register. “Recognizing Springs Protection Awareness Month highlights the importance of ongoing conservation efforts and the role everyone plays in preserving these natural systems.”

The District works with local governments, stakeholders and state agencies to implement projects aimed at reducing nutrient pollution, restoring natural hydrology and enhancing water conservation efforts. Through these initiatives, the District is committed to ensuring long-term sustainability for Florida’s springs.

View a list of projects benefiting Florida springs at www.sjrwmd.com/waterways/springs/projects.





