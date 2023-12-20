Are you the right person for the job? Bradford County hiring school accountant

BRADFORD, Fla. — The Bradford County School District is looking for the right person for the job in their finance department.

The district is asking for those with accounting experience and looking for a job to apply.

Minimum requirements are:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related field.

3 years accounting experience OR an equivalent combination of education and training.

The salary offered ranges from $64,000 to $90,000 and is based on experience.

Extras include $1,500 degree supplement for Bachelor’s Benefits offered and FRS participation.

To apply now, visit the job opening section of BRADFORDSCHOOLS.ORG website.

