Arial spraying for mosquito control scheduled in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you see low-flying planes, don’t be alarmed.

Columbia County Emergency Management wants residents to know that aerial spraying for mosquitos will take place in certain areas on Monday evening (Aug. 19) after dusk and before dawn on Tuesday (Aug. 20).

The request for treatment by residents and the county was approved by the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Airplanes will be used to spray a large area with a small amount of insecticide aimed at killing either the mosquito larvae that hatch from eggs or adult mosquitoes.

“When conducted according to regulation, aerial treatment is a safe, quick, and efficient way to help control mosquitoes that carry viruses and people sick,” the county said in a statement.

Emergency management has these tips for helping control mosquito populations:

Tightly cover water storage containers.

Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.

Empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water (i.e. tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, trash containers).

Cover open vents or plumbing pipes.

County officials haven’t said if Debby was a factor in the decision to provide aerial mosquito control. Action News Jax was in Columbia County at the beginning of the month when Debby caused flooding and wind damage.

