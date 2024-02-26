News

AT&T will give $5 to customers hit by cellphone network outage

AT&T Outage Reimbursement FILE - The company logo hangs over the door to an AT&T store Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Denver. AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week's cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

DALLAS — (AP) — AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week's cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.

The Dallas-based company said on its website that customers will get the $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles. The credit does not apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service. AT&T said prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted, although it did not elaborate on what those options might be.

The outage knocked out cellphone service for thousands of its users across the U.S. starting early Thursday before it was restored. AT&T blamed the incident on an error in coding, without elaborating, and said it was not the result of a cyberattack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!