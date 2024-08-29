Authorities: Police gunfire did not kill 8-year-old who was found in the vehicle on an I-95 bridge

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — (AP) — A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was shot to death by police and tumbled from the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the state to Maine, officials said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found dead in the man's vehicle.

The child’s death was “not associated” with gunfire from three law enforcement officials who discharged their weapons after the man stepped out of his vehicle and raised a gun, William Ross, chief of Maine State Police, said at a press conference in Kittery, Maine.

Ross repeated the statement to emphasize that police gunfire did not kill the child.

The man’s body was recovered from the water below the bridge by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Piscataqua bridge connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine — and tens of thousands of vehicles cross the bridge daily. The bridge reopened early Thursday after being closed about seven hours. Traffic was backed up on both sides as drivers were diverted to two other bridges.

According to Ross, the man called to report a domestic altercation in Troy, New Hampshire, where police found a woman’s body about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in the western part of the state, and then drove to the bridge, officials said.

No names have been released.

Between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles use the Piscataqua bridge each day, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Associated Press reporters David Sharp in Portland, Maine, and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

