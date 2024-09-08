Authorities search for shooter along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky with up to 7 people hurt

LONDON, Ky. — (AP) — A manhunt was underway early Sunday as police searched for a gunman in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky near Interstate 75, according to authorities who said up to seven people were hurt in the shooting and a vehicle accident that accompanied the violence.

The shooting began just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was followed by an intense search for a suspect by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

In a video statement, London Mayor Randall Weddle said he was told seven people were hurt, but not all of those were wounded by gunfire. Some of the victims were injured in an accident when the shooting started, he said.

London, a small city of about 8,000, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington.

“There are no deceased at this time. No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray,” Weddle said.

Hospital officials at Saint Joseph London said in a statement that the facility was treating multiple patients, LEX 18 reported. The hospital added that the people it received had minor injuries. Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, said two victims were admitted but he did not have any information on their conditions.

The sheriff’s office also announced that a “Person of Interest” has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him. The man’s name was given as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 center.

State lawmakers from Laurel County urged residents in the area to stay home as police continued to search for the shooter.

“Without a doubt, this is an act of senseless violence that does not reflect the values of this community, our Commonwealth, or its people,” they said in a statement.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation,” the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

The interstate was closed 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of London but reopened about three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an video update on Facebook late Saturday night, Weddle tried to calm fears as the search continued for the gunman. He urged residents to call 911 if they hear or see anything suspicious near their homes.

“We’re asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It's important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County," Weddle said.

Weddle said searchers “know the general area where this individual is,” but he would not release specific details.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

